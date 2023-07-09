KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Legally Blonde The Musical, a rendition of the popular movie, opened this weekend at the Starlight Theater.

The performance is filled with upbeat and highly energetic dance numbers.

Legally Blonde runs through next Thursday at Starlight Theater. Tickets start at $15. The gates open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m.

A couple of social media sensations from the Kansas City area tried out for the cast and made it.

Identical twins Luke and Paul Harwerth aka Twin Sauce. The two have hundreds of thousands of followers on Instagram and TikTok.

Twin Sauce has taught their followers an easy dance and encouraged them to attend Legally Blonde and perform sort of a flash mob together during the curtain call.

The brothers were once ushers at Starlight, so being on stage is surreal.

But the twins said watching their social media followers dance in the crowd is even better.

“it’s cool to put a face to that number because it’s hard when you’re just seeing a number when you’re stuck in the analytics that can be toxic so when you see it in real life it’s such a different experience and so rewarding. And I love the show so much it’s in my top three of all shows of all time really? I love this show.”

To get tickets to the show visit kcstarlight.com.