Local band holds Toys for Tots benefit concert in honor biggest fan’s mom

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A local band is holding a benefit concert in honor of their biggest fan’s mother who died last year.

“Quite Frankly” will perform at Vivo Live at the Gametime District to raise money and donations for Toys for Tots.

Hannah Strader runs the band’s social media accounts and is one of their biggest fans and her mother, Denise, passed away in June 2020.

Denise’s favorite holiday tradition was donating toys during the holiday season to Toys for Tots.

“She worked with special-ed classrooms, with the Catholic Children’s Home and it was always really important to her to give back to the community,” Hannah said.

Denise helped the band come up with their name and “Quite Frankly” will take the stage at 6 p.m.