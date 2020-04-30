Local doctor weighs in on what social distancing could look like this summer at pools, sporting events and more

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – FOX4 asked you to share your questions about the coronavirus, and we asked Dr. Darrin D’Agostino from Kansas City University to answer them.

Dr. D’Agostino answers the following questions in the video player above:

How do you think social distancing will look this summer — at pools, offices, sporting events, etc.?

What are your thoughts on remdesivir as a treatment for coronavirus?

Last the CDC revealed six new COVID-19 symptoms to watch out for, are there any other possible symptoms you’ve heard about?