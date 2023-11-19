KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Whether you are hosting Thanksgiving, or joining someone else’s party, the culinary students inside the Shawnee Mission school district are ready to help make it tastier.

Every year the kids do a fundraiser called “Everything but the Turkey”.

They bake up hundreds of delectable pies and sides so you don’t have to. We are talking about dinner rolls, cranberry sauce, breakfast casseroles, gravy and all kinds of pies.

Everything is made from scratch in the kitchen at the Broadmoor Bistro in Overland Park. Some of the food, like the ingredients for the butternut squash casserole, are actually grown at the small farm that the culinary students run.

The money raised during the “Everything but the Turkey” fundraiser helps pay for the students to compete in culinary competitions around the country.

We asked the young chefs what their favorite dish on the fundraiser’s website is.

Here’s what they said, and in parentheses how many have the same favorite dish:

Butternut squash (2)

Sage stuffing

Apple pie (2)

Chocolate pie

Cinnamon rolls (3)

Mac and cheese (2)

Butterscotch apple pie

Breakfast casserole

You can order up until Monday afternoon at everything but the turkey dot com. You pick up your Thanksgiving sides and desserts from the Broadmoor Bistro on Tuesday and Wednesday.