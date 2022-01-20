Make your own ‘Magnomie’ to celebrate the Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Just like the Kansas City Chiefs get creative and execute trick plays on the football field, you can harness your creativity to help cheer your favorite team on to the Super Bowl.

Making this Patrick “Magnomie,” designed by Tamara Hudson of Encore Unique Boutique, is simple. It’s also budget-friendly because Hudson said many of the supplies used can already be found at home or at a dollar store.

SUPPLY LIST

Glue gun and glue sticks or craft glue

6-inch tall clear glass or cylinder vase

1 strand of string lights

1 white mop head

black headband

1 drown hair donut

Brown or black yarn

1/8-yard Chiefs logo fabric

Scissors

Cotton puff or white pompom for nose

Step-by-step instructions on how to assemble your “Magnomie” are provided in the above video player.