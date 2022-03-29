KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Spring is here! That means moms will soon be busier than ever.

Ashley Martin with Lover Cosmetics shares tips and tricks along with new spring makeup trends.

The great think is that these makeup routines only take 10-15 minutes and you’ll be on with the rest of your day.

The one thing that Martin said can’t be skipped is sunscreen. Women should be wearing sunscreen every time they step out of the house.

Check out the other tips Martin shares in the video player at the top of the page.

You can learn more from Martin by booking an appointment at her studio near 63rd and Rock Hill Road in Kansas City, Missouri.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.