KANSAS CITY, Mo. — St. Patrick’s Day good fortune smiled on FOX4’s Marcus Officer Thursday morning, who sank an improbable half-court shot during a live interview to preview this week’s NAIA Men’s Basketball Championship at Municipal Auditorium.

“Well, let’s have some fun before we go. It’s our last one, we’re going half-court,” Marcus said, before “channeling his inner Jackie Moon.”

Set up 47 feet from the basket, Officer heaved the ball granny style, swishing a shot he said he didn’t expect to make, sending FOX4’s Pat McGonigle and Abby Eden into pandemonium back at the studio.

“No way! Oh my! What?! Marcus, you gotta be kidding me, man. I think Marcus Officer just went viral,” Pat exclaimed.

“I think I’m supposed to shave my head now?!” Abby replied with nervous excitement. The team joked about that being a prop bet before it all became real.

Moments before sinking this shot on live TV, Marcus Officer told Abby Eden her hair was safe, not expecting what happened next. (Photo: WDAF)

Apparently Marcus got free corn dogs out of the deal, too. Quite fitting this happened hours before the first games of the NCAA’s Tournament tipped off.

While incredible, Marcus isn’t the first FOX4 reporter to sink a shot like that during one of our broadcasts. Former reporter Rob Low was covering a story about an Olathe teacher who made a half-court shot blindfolded, and in turn hit a shot of his own while shooting the story.

And what a coincidence that Pat witnessed the moment the live. He had his own viral moment before coming to Kansas City at KSDK in St. Louis. Check out his drop-kick three-pointer here.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.