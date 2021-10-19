Marcus Officer takes you inside the Boys & Girls Club’s new esports facility

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City opened their new esports facility at the Bredienthal Unit in KCK.

In partnership with local professional esports club the KC Pioneers, the lounge will allow middle and high school students interested in video games the opportunity to learn, stream and explore the real world applications of professional gaming.

FOX4’s Marcus Officer joined Member Engagement Coordinator Jamel Malone to show off the 10 latest Xbox Series S consoles, top-of-the-line monitors, streaming equipment and a little gaming as well.

The lounge will center around scholarship and career opportunities in the fast-growing industry.