KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A group of local Girl Scouts are learning some practical skills they can potentially turn into a career.

Metropolitan Community College-Penn Valley is hosting the Power Up: Girl Scouts Learn the Skilled Trades Camp to give young girls some experience in the male-dominated industry.

“We want to expose females to these professions,” Dean of Career and Technical Education Lisa Bray said. “It’s a high need in all of our industries and our local economy and we want these girls to know that they fit into these professions as well.”

Women currently make up less than 34% of the industry, so over the next few days campers will get hands on instruction in trades like HVAC, welding, and construction.

“I feel like it’d be good to know some trade skills when I’m older in case I ever need to use them,” Girl Scout Ava Conley said. “We have tools at my house so whenever I need to like make an item or if I’m ever like out somewhere else or someplace I’m not familiar with and I need trade skills it’d be useful.”

These are the different types of trades the Girl Scouts will learn through the week:

Monday, July 10: Building Maintenance and Construction

Tuesday, July 11: Heating, Cooling, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration

Wednesday, July 12: Welding

Thursday, July 13: Computer-Integrated Machining and Manufacturing

Friday, July 14: Industrial Technology

The camp is from 9 a.m. to noon, with a show-and-tell at the end of the day.

Instructors said 90% of students at the tech school are men and hope that camps like this will make getting into the industry less intimidating and achievable.

“Whether they end up you know filling our pipeline for trades careers, which we know Kansas City especially so desperately needs you know,” Chief Operating Officer for the local Girl Scout council Marcela Rodriguez-Hill said.

“This tells them that they can do things that they never knew they could and that sense of confidence as they go through their lives of maybe trying something new knowing that you may end up liking it or it sparks a new interest for them is just the most that we could ask for.”

At the end of the week, they’ll get to take home their creations to show family and friends and share more about their experience.