Meatball sub sandwich casserole recipe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This recipe is fast, cheap and tastes just like a meatball sub sandwich! Plus, it only requires four ingredients.

Ingredients:

1 package of frozen Italian meatballs

1 loaf of sourdough bread

1/2 regular jar of pasta sauce

1 package of mozzarella/provolone cheese

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Combine all ingredients in a big bowl Put into 9×13 inch pan or dutch oven Bake for 20-25 minutes Optional: top with your favorite kind of pepper or more cheese