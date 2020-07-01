Meatball sub sandwich casserole recipe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This recipe is fast, cheap and tastes just like a meatball sub sandwich! Plus, it only requires four ingredients.
Watch the video above to see how it’s done! Here’s what you need.
Ingredients:
- 1 package of frozen Italian meatballs
- 1 loaf of sourdough bread
- 1/2 regular jar of pasta sauce
- 1 package of mozzarella/provolone cheese
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees
- Combine all ingredients in a big bowl
- Put into 9×13 inch pan or dutch oven
- Bake for 20-25 minutes
- Optional: top with your favorite kind of pepper or more cheese