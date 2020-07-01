Meatball sub sandwich casserole recipe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This recipe is fast, cheap and tastes just like a meatball sub sandwich! Plus, it only requires four ingredients.

Ingredients:

  • 1 package of frozen Italian meatballs
  • 1 loaf of sourdough bread
  • 1/2 regular jar of pasta sauce
  • 1 package of mozzarella/provolone cheese

Directions:

  1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees
  2. Combine all ingredients in a big bowl
  3. Put into 9×13 inch pan or dutch oven
  4. Bake for 20-25 minutes
  5. Optional: top with your favorite kind of pepper or more cheese

