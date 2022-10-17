KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Please welcome Kristen Holloway to the FOX4 Kansas City Morning Crew!

Born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia, Holloway brings years of experience on-air as well as three Emmy nominations for outstanding live reporting.

“I really wanted to help people through storytelling hold people accountable and highlight local heroes in the community, I think positive impactful stories are just really, really great.”

Holloway is a Florida A&M University graduate who also has a history in competitive gymnastics. In 2005, she won a gold and silver medal in the 2005 Junior Olympics.

As for hobbies, Holloway enjoys traveling, reading, cooking, shopping and any outdoor activities like swimming and horseback riding.

A fun fact about the newest member of the Morning Crew: Holloway’s mother taught her and her brother how to read at age 3.

