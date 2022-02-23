KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A first-of-its-kind pharmacy is giving people the chance to pay wholesale prices for their medications.

ScriptCo is a membership based online pharmacy that can ship generic prescriptions to your door.

“Because they operate outside of insurance, there is nobody telling them how much they have to mark up these medications,” Consumer reporter Steve Noviello told FOX4.

ScriptCo offers quarterly memberships for $50 and annual memberships for $140.

A free pricing tool is available online to see how much you could save on your generic prescription medications before you sign up.

Once a patient is signed up, they tell their doctors to send prescriptions to ScriptCo. Once it is ready for payment, they will reach out and ship your package upon payment.

ScriptCo does not currently ship controlled substances or narcotics.