KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Meteorologist Michelle Bogowith and her husband, Gary, welcomed a baby boy into the world over the weekend.

Bogowith said Brody Quinn was 7 pounds 15 ounces and 21 inches long.

“We are so in love with this little guy,” Bogowith said. “We are happy, healthy and blessed to enjoy this time together as a family of three (five including Dakota and Frank the Tank).”

She will return to FOX4 in July.