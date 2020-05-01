Mini pizzas the kids will love and can even help make

Ingredients:
Naan bread for the crust (Karli used tortillas)
Pizza sauce (or Italian sauce)
Veggie toppings (olives, peppers, mushrooms)
Pepperoni and/or leftover chicken
Mozzarella cheese
Optional: mini food shape cutters to cut veggies for top of the pizza
Directions:
Top bread with sauce, cheese & veggie/meat toppings. Put into oven until cheese is melted. Serve with a side veggie for a yummy, kid friendly meal.
