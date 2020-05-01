Watch Now
FOX4 Morning News

Mini pizzas the kids will love and can even help make

Mornings

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Ingredients:

Naan bread for the crust (Karli used tortillas)

Pizza sauce (or Italian sauce)

Veggie toppings (olives, peppers, mushrooms)

Pepperoni and/or leftover chicken

Mozzarella cheese

Optional: mini food shape cutters to cut veggies for top of the pizza

Directions:

Top bread with sauce, cheese & veggie/meat toppings. Put into oven until cheese is melted.  Serve with a side veggie for a yummy, kid friendly meal.

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.

Share this story

Tracking Coronavirus

More Tracking Coronavirus

Popular

Latest

More News