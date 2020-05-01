Mini pizzas the kids will love and can even help make

Ingredients:

Naan bread for the crust (Karli used tortillas)

Pizza sauce (or Italian sauce)

Veggie toppings (olives, peppers, mushrooms)

Pepperoni and/or leftover chicken

Mozzarella cheese

Optional: mini food shape cutters to cut veggies for top of the pizza

Directions:

Top bread with sauce, cheese & veggie/meat toppings. Put into oven until cheese is melted. Serve with a side veggie for a yummy, kid friendly meal.

More recipes:

