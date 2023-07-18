MISSION, Kan. — Residents say the Mission Gateway project has been an eyesore in the community for the past 18 years. Now that the developer has once again defaulted on the multimillion dollar project, things aren’t likely to change any time soon.

Monday night the Mission City Council voted unanimously to end an agreement with the Mission Gateway project developer Aryeh Realty.

In May, the city gave Aryeh Realty a 60-day notice to pay nearly half a million dollars to cover taxes and assessments on the project site. Aryeh Realty did not pay, which gave the city the legal right to terminate all tax incentives for this project.

In 2019, the developer started building an entertainment complex, parking garage, apartments, and hotel on the land near Johnson Drive and Roe Avenue, but construction was halted by the pandemic. Financial troubles caused even longer delays and now the developer has stopped talking to the City of Mission.

Aryeh Realty can continue to build without tax incentives or sell the land to another developer.

Regardless, nothing will be done here anytime soon.

The city is powerless to tear down the half-built buildings and can’t force the developer to do anything, yet, and that’s what frustrates residents the most especially Tom Gerrity.

“We have been humiliated and disrespected for years with this and I think the time has come that we vote them out.” Gerrity said. “They are spineless and they’re not even showing up, they don’t answer anything, and we need to kick them out.”

Now that the agreement has ended, the city and residents do not know what the developer plans to do next. The developer was not present at the special meeting Monday night. At the council meeting someone asked if the city could take over this land through eminent domain.

Mission could go through the process but they would have to buy the land at market prices, pay to tear down these buildings, and then pay to turn the land into something for public use. The city could not turn around and sell the land.

Many would rather see a developer do something with this land so they can get taxes back.