KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A southwest Missouri man is climbing stairs for 36 hours over the next four days to raise awareness to Alzheimer’s Disease.

Mark Applegate of Bolivar started this venture Monday at the Board of Trade Lofts off 10th and Baltimore in downtown Kansas City. He is climbing 14-flights of stairs over nine straight hours.

Tuesday he will spend nine hours climbing stairs in St. Louis, then Cape Girardeau on Wednesday, and Springfield on Thursday.

Applegate is climbing for his mom. She’s had Alzheimer’s the past 14 years and he hates seeing his mother’s memory slowly fade.

The Alzheimer’s Association has helped guide him through this time, and he wants to give back.

Plus, he knows staying in shape and working out will help him potentially avoid his mother’s fate.

“What’s good for the heart is good for the brain. That type of thing. So if you’re wondering how to stave off this disease, do things that are good for your heart,” Applegate said, “Exercise, eat, right, manage your stress and stuff like that.”

To learn more about Mark’s journey and support the Alzheimer’s Association, you can go to his blog at digitalcornbread.com or call the Alzeimer’s Assocation at 1-800-272-3900.