Missouri state treasurer giving away $100,000 in scholarships in 100 days

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Win money for school while planning for the future--that's the idea behind a new sweepstakes Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick launched Wednesday.

It's called the MO MONEY Sweepstakes, and they plan to give away $100,000 in MOST 529 scholarships in 100 days.

They will give away 50 total scholarships including 25 $529 scholarships, 10 $1,000 scholarships and 15 $5,029 scholarships.

Fitzpatrick said a MOST 529 account, which has been around for 20 years, is a versatile tool for saving for future or current education costs.

Participants must be a Missouri resident and at least 18 years old. Click or tap here to enter. You do not have to have a MOST 529 account created to enter.