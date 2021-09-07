Mother of 5 challenges others to spend 1,000 hours a year outside

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Detroit metro family says playing outside is life changing and they want the rest of the world to get on board.

Ginny Yurich is a Detroit mother of five and her goal is to decrease screen time and increase outdoor time.

Yurich has set the goal at 1,000 hours of outdoor play a year.

“You can gain more by doing less just by stepping outside,” Yurich said.

Benefits of playing outside include bettering social skills, physical strength and emotional well being.

“I read what often looks like frivolous play is really a hyper rich learning environment because kids are learning to negotiate and compromise,” Yurich said. ‘It’s almost better if we step back a little bit. Their brains spur them on, their instincts spur them on to learn, to try new things, to try harder complexities with their movement and their brains are working better.”

With kids headed back to school, there’s more screen time and less free time, so the idea is to squeeze in outside time when you can.

Long days outside in the summer will make up for the darker, shorter winter days when it comes to adding up the hours.

The 1,000 Hours Outside website has printable trackers to log the hours throughout the year, as well as activity workbooks.

Getting outside isn’t meant to be a chore, but rather something easy to add to the daily schedule.

Yurich says you can simply search “playground” on Google Maps, grab a water bottle and head out.