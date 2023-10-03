KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A number of local police departments are hosting events to mark National Night Out on Tuesday, an opportunity for them to promote awareness in the community.

Here are a few taking place in the Kansas City area:

Lenexa : From 5:00-7:30 p.m., Lenexa police are hosting a cookout at the Grand Pavilion inside Sar-Ko-Par Park. They’re serving free hot dogs, showing off police displays and will have K9 demonstrations.

Blue Springs : From 5:30-8 p.m., there will be free food, games and prizes during the Blue Springs Police Department's event, held at 1100 SW Smith Street.

Miami County Sheriff Department: From 6-9 p.m., the sheriff's office is hosting an event at its headquarters, located at 209 S. Pearl Street.