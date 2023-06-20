KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ever dream of animating a movie or designing a video game? Now you don’t have to go to Hollywood to learn how to do it. You can learn right here in Kansas City.

The Hollywood Animation Academy opened earlier this year with its first class of seven, and doubled its enrollment for this fall.

The founder is a Shawnee Mission South grad who spent more than 30 years in Los Angeles animating shows like “The Simpsons,” movies like “The Looney Tunes Movie” and video games like “Tomb Raider.”

He returned home to be closer to family and wants to teach the next generation of animators.

The two-year course focuses on trends in the industry and gives students an advantage to finding a job once they are trained.

Bianca Musselman, a student at the Hollywood Animation Academy, said this program is helping her get a head start for a career in animation.

“I look online and people are struggling, but I’m getting taught here all the stuff I need to know, I think I’m going to have a head start compared to all the other artists my age,” Musselman said.

The founder of the school, Gavin Dell, said you can’t find an education like this one in a traditional college.

“We come from the Hollywood Studios and we’re teaching them what other colleges can’t, we have an inside track on what’s going on at the studios currently,” Dell said.

To learn more about this animation program in Kansas City, click here to visit the academy’s website.