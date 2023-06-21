KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This month, Apple announced new health features for its iOS 17 software update, saying it will have innovative tools and experiences across its platforms.

According to an Apple press release, the new mental health features will allow users to log emotions and moods. This is supposed to help users get insight to their mental health and easily access assessments and resources.

The iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch will also offer new vision health features which will promote healthy screen behavior.

Sarah Getch, a Kansas City University psychologist, said she believes this new software will help in therapy sessions by matching data.

The app will give a user a notification asking about their mood and then ask a few questions about how an individual is feeling.

Apple’s vice president of Health, Sumbul Desai, said an individual’s mental health is important and hopes these insights can help make sure mental health isn’t overlooked.

“Our goal is to empower people to take charge of their own health journey. With these innovative new features, we’re expanding the comprehensive range of health and wellness tools that we offer our users across iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch,” Desai said.

The new updated is expected to come out in September with the release of the iPhone 15.