New recipes to try at home including Cuban grilled port and caramel flan

Cuban grilled pork

(Lechon Asado con Mojo)

Ingredients:

For the mojo

1 cup garlic chopped

2 Tbsp. kosher salt (1-1/2 Tbs. Diamond Crystal or 1 Tbs. Morton)

1 Tbs. freshly cracked black pepper

1 Tbs. dried oregano

1/4 cup plus 2 Tbs. fresh orange juice (from 1 medium)

1/4 cup fresh lemon juice (from 1 large)

2 Tbs. fresh lime juice (from 1 small)

For the pork

1 6- to 8-lb. bone-in, skin-on pork shoulder

1 medium red onion, thinly sliced

2/3 cup olive oil

1/3 cup fresh lemon juice (from 1-1/2 lemons)

3 large lemons, cut into wedges

Flaky sea salt, such as Maldon

Preparation

Make the mojo

Combine the garlic, salt, pepper, and oregano in a food processor and pulse until finely chopped. Transfer to a medium bowl and whisk in the juices. Reserve 1/2 cup of the mojo and refrigerate until ready to serve.

Marinate and grill the pork

Rub the Mojo all over the pork Roast, and Wrap the pork well in plastic wrap, place skin side up on a rimmed baking sheet or platter, and refrigerate for at least 8 hours.

Let the pork sit at room temperature for 1 hour before cooking. Meanwhile, set up a Charcoal smoker, charcoal or gas grill for indirect cooking between 275°F and 300°F; if using a charcoal grill, bank the lit, ashed-over coals to one side of the grill. Cover the grill, and adjust the vents as needed to reach the temperature range. For a gas grill, cover the grill, turn off one or more of the burners, and adjust the active burner(s) to reach the temperature range.

Put the pork, skin side up, on the cooler side of the grill and cook, rotating (but not flipping) every 2 of hours, until the skin is crisp and an instant-read thermometer registers 190°F to 200°F in the center of the pork, 6 to 8 hours.

Toward the end of the pork’s cooking, combine the reserved 1/2 cup mojo, the onion, olive oil, and lemon juice in a 2-quart saucepan. Cook, stirring often, over medium-low heat, until the onion softens and the flavors meld, about 8 minutes. (The mojo can sit at room temperature for a few hours.)

Serve the pork

Transfer the pork to a cutting board. Remove the skin. Tent just the pork with foil and let sit for up to an hour before serving. Scrape off and discard the soft fat underneath the skin,.

Meanwhile, use your hands to break the meat into chunks and transfer to a large bowl. Pour about 1/3 cup of the mojo over it and toss to coat. Transfer to a large platter along with the remaining lemon wedges. Sprinkle with the sea salt and serve, passing the remaining mojo around the table with it.

Cuban Caramel Flan

Ingredients:

1 lemon rind, carefully pared

1 cup milk

1 cinnamon stick

3/4 cup sugar

8 whole eggs

1 cup sugar

2 cups heavy cream

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

Use individual ovenproof custard cups. Carefully remove the outer rind from a lemon. Don't cut too deep or you'll cut into the pulp! You just want the outer, mostly yellow layer!

Scald the milk by bringing it quickly to a boil with the lemon rind and cinnamon stick, stirring constantly. Remove from heat and let stand for 15 minutes. Remove lemon rind and cinnamon stick after the milk cools.

For the caramel, heat 3/4 cup sugar in the bottom of a metallic pan at medium-high heat until it begins to melt. Stir constantly to prevent burning! The sugar will turn to a thick syrup with a dark brown color. Quickly remove from heat and pour into each one of your individual custard cups. Tilt back and forth to cover the bottom and sides of the dish. The syrup will harden as it cools to form a thick shell. During the baking process, this shell magically transforms itself into a delicious dark caramel syrup.

For the custard, beat the eggs with 1 cup sugar until thoroughly mixed and frothy; stir in the warm milk and the cream. Pour into the caramel-lined dishes and set it into a water bath (baño de Maria).

Bake for 35 to 50 minutes or until a knife comes out of center clean. Let cool in dish.

Before serving, loosen sides with a knife and flip onto individual plates or just serve the flan in the custard cup dusted with a little cinnamon or nutmeg.

