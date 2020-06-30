No-cook pasta puttanesca sauce recipe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s summer, and that means fresh tomatoes. As gardens ripen and grocery stores overflow, here is a quick and easy recipe for a pasta sauce that you don’t have to heat up!

Ingredients:

1 pound Ripe Tomatoes, cored and chopped

3 cloves garlic, peeled and minced

1 pinch red pepper flakes

1 teaspoon Kosher salt

1 cup pitted and halved Castelvetrano or Kalamata olives

1/3 cup capers-drained

1 ½ cup cherry tomatoes, halved

1 pound spaghetti (Cervasi recommended)

½ cup chopped flat-leaf parsley

1/3 cup Parmigiano-Reggiano, grated plus more for serving

Freshly ground pepper, to taste

Garnish with a drizzle of olive oil

Instructions:

In a large bowl, combine the ripe tomatoes, garlic, red pepper flakes and Kosher salt. Blend with an immersion blender or food processor until smooth. Add olives, capers, and cherry tomatoes. Let sit for at least 15 minutes to an hour to allow flavors to meld. Cook spaghetti in a pot of boiling, salted water until al dente. Drain pasta and reserve ¼ cup of the pasta water. Add pasta, parsley, and parmesan and toss vigorously with tongs. Add a splash of pasta water, or more as needed, to create an emulsified sauce that coats the pasta. Taste the pasta and add more salt and pepper if needed. Divide among bowls, and drizzle with more olive oil if desired.

Note:

Add a few minced anchovies as a variation

Get more great recipes from Lauren Lane by reading her blog or following her on Instagram.