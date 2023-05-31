KANSAS CITY, Mo, — On June 2, the home of the Chiefs will be the home to an extreme challenge for an extremely good cause. People who have raised money for the event and the Salvation Army will have the chance to rappel off the side of the stadium!

FOX4’s shining its Nonprofit Spotlight on the Salvation Army of Missouri and Kansas and this weekend’s challenge. Learn more about it at DownForTheChallengeKC.org, and check out video of FOX4’s own Patrick McGonigle and Michelle Bogowith when they rappelled a few years ago.