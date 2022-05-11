LENEXA, Kan. — Heart to Heart International has been making a difference all over the world, and FOX4’s Kathy Quinn is taking a tour of Clinic in a Can. It’s a 20-foot shipping container that has been made into an emergency trauma units that will be sent to the Ukraine.

But that’s not all that the local charity will be sending. They have volunteers working to create hygiene kits for those displaced from their homes in the conflict.

On Saturday May 14, Heart to Heart International is inviting the public to come to the HHI world headquarters in Lenexa, Kansas for Humanitarian Day. Any local resident can be a humanitarian for the day and help make hygiene kits (which are kits that include essential items such as: toothpaste, soap, washcloth, shampoo, etc.) to help provide normalcy to people in times of crisis. The kits are used in all kinds of humanitarian aid efforts including HHI’s medical aid response in Ukraine.

HEART TO HEART INTERNATIONAL

Who does your organization serve?

Heart to Heart International has a vision is to create a healthier world. We focus on providing medical aid to underserved areas and areas around the world that have been hit by disasters or have urgent medical needs. We strive to bring together a broad array of people, especially those who might otherwise be excluded.

What is your mission statement:

Heart to Heart International seeks to improve healthcare access in the U.S. and around the world by ensuring quality care is provided equitably in medically under-resourced communities and in disaster situations.

What is currently impacting your operation?

HHI is celebrating 30 years of providing medical relief and aid across the globe. Currently, HHI is actively providing medical aid and relief to the victims of the conflict in the Ukraine. HHI also remains focused on disaster preparedness and continuing the COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy outreach in underserved areas.

What services are you providing?

Thoughout the past 30 years, HHI has grown into an important U.S.-based humanitarian aid organization that ships medicines and medical supplies to nonprofit partners and clinics across the U.S. and around the world, helps improve laboratory capabilities for clinics in the U.S., and deploys medical response teams in the aftermath of disasters. HHI’s mission of improving healthcare access has impacted hundreds of thousands of people in more than 130 countries, distributing more than $2.4 billion in humanitarian aid in the last 30 years.

How can the community help: volunteering, donating goods, event participation and how will monetary donations be used?

On Saturday May 14, Heart to Heart International is inviting the public to come to the HHI world headquarters in Lenexa, Kansas for Humanitarian Day. Any local resident can be a humanitarian for the day and help make hygiene kits (which are kits that include essential items such as: toothpaste, soap, washcloth, shampoo, etc.) to help provide normalcy to people in times of crisis. The kits are used in all kinds of humanitarian aid efforts including HHI’s medical aid response in Ukraine.

Heart to Heart International Headquarters

11550 Renner Blvd.

Lenexa, Kansas 66219

What other information would you like to share with KC viewers?

Heart to Heart International (HHI) began 30 years ago as a humanitarian aid mission: a gift from the heart of America to the heart of Russia. In 1992, a group of Kansans led by Dr. Gary Morsch collected 75 tons of medical supplies to help the people of Russia in what became the largest private humanitarian airlift at the time. The medications and medical supplies were delivered to 32 hospitals and nine orphanages in Russia.

Since this year marks HHI’s 30th anniversary, we want to celebrate with the public, because it was the public response to that very first airlift 30 years ago that started it all!

For more information visit …



https://www.hearttoheart.org/

https://www.facebook.com/heart.to.heart.international

https://twitter.com/Heart_to_Heart

https://www.youtube.com/user/HeartToHeartIntl

https://www.linkedin.com/company/heart-to-heart-international