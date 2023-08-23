KANSAS CITY, Mo. — FOX4’s Kathy Quinn features Head for the Cure and this weekend’s 5K in today’s Nonprofit Spotlight. Sign up now at HeadForTheCure.org and help raise money to cure brain cancer.

“It’s a party for a good cause!” said survivor D.J. Stewart. “You get to help defeat brain cancer, and have pancakes, there’s a petting zoo, Star Wars characters, get your face painted. Just come be around amazing people. I promise you’ll leave with a smile on your face.”

Walk, run, or even skip your way through the course. Organizers emphasize they want participants to have fun. Even your doggos are welcome to take part.

The race is a huge fundraiser for the organization and has already raised half a million dollars toward brain cancer research and awareness. The money raised by Head for the Cure goes directly to the hospitals that are helping brain cancer patients in their fight.

Kathy spoke to one of the survivors who has been taking the message of Head for the Cure nationwide with his wife. Together they are traveling the U.S. in an RV sharing their story and what a difference the organization has made. Hear from him in the video above.