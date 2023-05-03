KANSAS CITY, Mo. — FOX4’s Kathy Quinn is shining a light on a local nonprofit dedicated to serving both active and homebound seniors in the Kansas City area. KC Shepherd’s Center want to make sure older adults have the resources, and access to programs ensuring they can live healthy, engaged and independent lives.

KC Shepherd’s Center

Who does your organization serve?

KC Shepherd’s Center is dedicated to serving older adults across the greater Kansas City area. Offered by seniors, for seniors, our peer-to-peer programs increase social activity, reduce food insecurity and provide peace of mind to help eliminate feelings of isolation and loneliness. In 2022, KC Shepherd’s Center celebrated 50 years of service.

What is your mission statement?

To support, celebrate and empower older adults, fostering independence and connection.

What is currently impacting your operation?

The need for our services has never been greater and we are growing rapidly, however, there is never enough money to do all that we could do or want to do to serve older adults in our community.

What services are you providing?

Meals on Wheels

Medicare Counseling

Care Management

Advocacy and Public Policy

KC Rakes ( an annual city-wide yard clean-up for older adults)

Matter of Balance

Senior Companions

Phone Pals

Adventures in Learning

Page Flippers (book club)

Road Trippers (travel club)

Lunch and Learns

70 over 70 Alumni Programs

How can the community help: volunteering, donating goods, event participation and how will monetary donations be used?

KC Shepherd’s Center is a volunteer based organization and many opportunities are available, you can deliver meals, donate emergency meal kits, be a phone pal, be on an event committee or even the board of directors. We have our annual KC Rakes in November that takes hundreds of volunteers to be successful. You can sponsor programs, or our signature event called Prom with a Purpose. You can also Nominate someone to the Prom Court.

Donations may be designated for a certain program, but unrestricted dollars for general operating is always appreciated to use where needed most.

What other information would you like to share with KC viewers?

May is Older Adults Awareness Month-visit kcshepherdscenter.org and make a donation in honor of your older adult and tell us why!

