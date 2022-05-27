KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The KC Symphony is in our nonprofit spotlight today. It’s perfect timing for their traditional Celebration at the Union Station on Memorial Day. FOX4’s Kathy Quinn was live from the Shirley Bush Helzberg Symphony House in downtown Kansas City.

The last time they were able to hold the patriotic concert live on the lawn at Union Station was 2019.

“It feels like it’s coming home,” said Michael Stern of the KC Symphony. “I mean this is such an important civic event for us, but it’s also our ability to say thank you to the city and also to celebrate a great American city coming together for all the right reasons. It’s all these people on the lawn. That incredible expanse between World War I Museum and Union Station, and to make music at the heart of that celebration and to really capture the spirit of Memorial Day, the real meaning of Memorial Day, is very important to us.”

Check out the video below to learn more about what you can expect at the concert this year.