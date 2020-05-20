Olathe Farmers’ Market is finally open but will have new rules for shoppers

OLATHE, Kan. — Fresh fruits and vegetables will be sold in Olathe Wednesday morning as the Farmer’s Market opens up for the first time this year.

Dozens of farmers will be allowed to sell their produce not only at Black Bob Park off 151st Street but also at Stagecoach Park off Kansas City Road – one month later than originally scheduled.

While the coronavirus stopped many area Farmer’s Markets from opening on time, many cities are now reopening them but with new rules.

Lenexa’s Farmers Market reopened this past weekend at the City Center with 17 vendors, and they encouraged shoppers to keep their distance and walk one way.

Overland Park and Parkville both opened their Farmers Markets in late April, turning them into a drive-thru experience where shoppers buy produce from their car.

Olathe will allow foot traffic, but there are new rules for shoppers and vendors to follow.

For instance, all vendors will wear a mask, use hand sanitizer between transactions, and set their booths nine feet apart from the next closest one.

Customers cannot handle or sample the food before buying it, and they cannot use reusable bags.

City officials are also asking just one person per family go there to shop, that everyone maintain a safe distance from other shoppers, and they want you wash your hands when you get home.

The Olathe Farmer’s Markets will be open on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 7:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. through October.