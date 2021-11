OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Early Tuesday morning, a tractor-trailer overturned blocking traffic in the area of the I-435 and US 69 highway interchange.

At about 5:07 a.m. Overland Park police say the vehicle lost control and overturned.

The crash blocked access to two ramps; westbound I-435 to US 69 and northbound US 69 to westbound I-435.

According to police, the driver has minor injuries.

Police ask drivers to find alternative routes until the scene is clear.