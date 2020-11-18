Parkville’s Roman Alexander releases new album, talks about life in Nashville

A Parkville native recently released a new EP, and joined the FOX4 Morning Show to talk about his music and life in Nashville.
In the video, Roman Alexander talks about “Cocktail Conversations,” and his new song, “Between You and Me.”
