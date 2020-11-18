Parkville’s Roman Alexander releases new album, talks about life in Nashville

Mornings

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A Parkville native recently released a new EP, and joined the FOX4 Morning Show to talk about his music and life in Nashville.

In the video, Roman Alexander talks about “Cocktail Conversations,” and his new song, “Between You and Me.”

Follow him here on Instagram.  

Share this story

2020 Elections

Check More Election Results

Popular

Latest

More News