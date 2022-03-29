KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Experts are calling postpartum depression America’s silent health crisis.

Kim Holly, founder of “Strength through Story,” joins the FOX4 morning show for Thursday Therapy to provide advice on how to better support those who are struggling.

Postpartum depression is a perinatal mood and anxiety disorder. It’s something that moms and parents can experience after having a baby. It can last up to the first year after having the baby, but it can also last longer if left untreated.

For more resources about postpartum depression or to learn more about “Strength through Story,” prenatal support group, watch video in the player at the top of the page.

