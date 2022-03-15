KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Actors Ed Asner and Dee Wallace are just a couple of famous people who attended Wyandotte High School in Kansas City, Kansas and of course, there’s also teacher, Sheyvette Dinkens, from Suite 1886.

“Suite 1886 is the state’s first-ever co-working space,” Principal Mary Stewart said. “Miss Dinkens connects the students to the community, exposing them to a lifestyle career in service.”

Several members of the community, who work with the students and Miss Dinkens, nominated her for the FOX4 Pay It Forward $400 gift card. Principal Stewart was honored to be able to surprise her.

“I have 120 fabulous teachers here at Wyandotte,” said Stewart. “They all deserve this along with Miss Dinkens.”

Miss Dinkens thought she was getting punked when we walked into her classroom and was thrilled to find out she was not.

And immediately after receiving the gift card, the teacher from suite 1886 announced the $400 would be used for a class field trip.