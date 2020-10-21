Pumpkin cheesecake mousse recipe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Finding recipes to kick off the fall weather can be hard on a budget, especially during the pandemic. But FOX4’s Karli Ritter found this delicious pumpkin cheesecake mousse on BudgetBytes.com. She says this recipe costs $2.28 to make which breaks down to 57 cents per person that you feed.
Ingredients
- 1 cup heavy whipping cream
- 1/2 tsp vanilla extract
- 4 Tbs sugar, divided
- 4 oz. cream cheese, room temperature
- 1 cup pumpkin purée (solid pack pumpkin)
- 1/2 tsp cinnamon
- 1/8 tsp ground cloves
- 1/8 tsp ground nutmeg
Instructions
- Add the heavy cream to a mixing bowl and whip with a stand mixer, hand mixer, or a whisk until it begins to thicken and the beaters begin to leave a trail in the cream. Then, add the vanilla extract and 2 tbsp of the sugar. Continue to whisk until stiff peaks form.
- In a separate bowl, beat together the cream cheese, pumpkin purée, cinnamon, ground cloves, ground nutmeg, and the remaining 2 tbsp sugar until smooth. Make sure no lumps of cream cheese remain in the mixture.
- Transfer a large scoop of the whipped cream to the bowl with the pumpkin mixture and fold the two together to help lighten up the pumpkin mixture.
- Transfer about 1/3 of the pumpkin mixture back to the bowl with the whipped cream and gently fold them together. Once incorporated, repeat with the second 1/3 of the mixture, and then again once more with the final third of the pumpkin mixture. Make sure to fold gently and do not vigorously stir to prevent the whipped cream from losing its volume.
- Once the mixtures are fully incorporated and smooth, the mousse is ready to serve. Or, chill until ready to eat.