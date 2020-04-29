Pumpkin French toast muffins with cinnamon streusel topping

Ingredients:
- 1 (16 oz) loaf French bread , trimmed of ends and cut into 3/4-inch cubes (preferably a day or 2 old)
- 1 2/3 cup milk (I used 1%)
- 7 large eggs
- 3/4 cup canned or fresh pumpkin puree
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 2 Tbsp granulated sugar
- 2 Tbsp packed light-brown sugar
- 1 tsp ground cinnamon
- 1/4 tsp ground nutmeg
- 1/4 tsp ground ginger
- Maple syrup , for serving
Directions:
Click or tap here for the directions from Real Kid Food.
More recipes:
