Watch Now
FOX4 Morning News

Pumpkin French toast muffins with cinnamon streusel topping

Mornings

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Ingredients:

  • 1 (16 oz) loaf French bread , trimmed of ends and cut into 3/4-inch cubes (preferably a day or 2 old)
  • 1 2/3 cup milk (I used 1%)
  • 7 large eggs
  • 3/4 cup canned or fresh pumpkin puree
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract
  • 2 Tbsp granulated sugar
  • 2 Tbsp packed light-brown sugar
  • 1 tsp ground cinnamon
  • 1/4 tsp ground nutmeg
  • 1/4 tsp ground ginger
  • Maple syrup , for serving

Directions:

Click or tap here for the directions from Real Kid Food.

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.

Share this story

Tracking Coronavirus

More Tracking Coronavirus

Popular

Latest

More News