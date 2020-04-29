Pumpkin French toast muffins with cinnamon streusel topping

Ingredients:

1 (16 oz) loaf French bread , trimmed of ends and cut into 3/4-inch cubes (preferably a day or 2 old)

1 2/3 cup milk (I used 1%)

7 large eggs

3/4 cup canned or fresh pumpkin puree

1 tsp vanilla extract

2 Tbsp granulated sugar

2 Tbsp packed light-brown sugar

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1/4 tsp ground nutmeg

1/4 tsp ground ginger

Maple syrup , for serving

Directions:

Click or tap here for the directions from Real Kid Food.

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.