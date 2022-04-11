KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Like many countries, Ukraine is influenced by the culture and other countries surrounding it.

One of the things the country is known for is its kolache. Chef Jill Garcia Schmidt with the Culinary Center of Kansas City shows us how to make the traditional bread in the video player at the top of the page.

The Culinary Center is also offering classes, both in person and online. They will teach you how to make other Ukrainian dishes.

Proceeds from all of the classes will go to World Central Kitchen. The organization travels to countries around the globe to help feed refugees and others who are in need of food.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.