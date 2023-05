KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Join FOX4’s Pat McGonigle and the Salvation Army for “Down for the Challenge KC” at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, a salute to the people and organizations that make the Salvation Army’s mission possible.

The event takes place on Friday, June 2. Raise $1,000 for the opportunity to rappel down the side of the stadium press box. There’s also a breakfast benefit on Thursday, June 1.

You can find more information from the Salvation Army at this link.