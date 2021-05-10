RealMeKC resources: Helpful information related to special reports on body image

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As you get ready each morning, you think about your outfit, your make-up, your hair. Do you worry that your outfit isn’t slimming? Are you struggling to cover up acne? And the hair! That can be a daily fight to get just the right look.

Why not just be your real, authentic self?

This week, FOX4 is looking at the pressure to meet some pretty high standards society has set for everyone. This week, we get real, KC.

Here’s a list of helpful resources we’ll feature in stories throughout the week:

National Eating Disorders Association

Helpline: (800) 931-2237

Monday-Friday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. CT

Friday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. CT

Children’s Mercy Hospital Eating Disorder Clinic

Phone: (913) 696-5070

What Affects Body Size? Information from the National Institutes of Health

Resources for treating acne:

The Dermatology Specialists of Kansas City

1010 Carondelet Drive

Bldg. A, Suite 125

Kansas City, MO 64114

Phone: 816-942-1150

Hair Package: Airs Friday

The Crown Act — Ending hair discrimination

Influencers you’ll hear from this week:

Mimi Cole: @thelovelybecoming

Jennifer Anderson: @kids.eatl.in.color

Jennifer Robinson: @thefoxxiblog

Aja James & Mallory Jansen: @its.flexy

Nicole Herbig: @theblemishqueen

Other Contacts:

Kendra Parks: @crownofglorysalonkc

Owner / Crown of Glory Salon

(816) 679-0442

Lauren Pusateri: @lauren.pusateri

Advertising & Editorial Photographer

LaurenPusateri.com