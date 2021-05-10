RealMeKC resources: Helpful information related to special reports on body image

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As you get ready each morning, you think about your outfit, your make-up, your hair. Do you worry that your outfit isn’t slimming? Are you struggling to cover up acne? And the hair! That can be a daily fight to get just the right look.
Why not just be your real, authentic self?
This week, FOX4 is looking at the pressure to meet some pretty high standards society has set for everyone. This week, we get real, KC.
Here’s a list of helpful resources we’ll feature in stories throughout the week:
National Eating Disorders Association
Helpline: (800) 931-2237
Monday-Friday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. CT
Friday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. CT
Children’s Mercy Hospital Eating Disorder Clinic
Phone: (913) 696-5070
What Affects Body Size? Information from the National Institutes of Health
Resources for treating acne:
The Dermatology Specialists of Kansas City
1010 Carondelet Drive
Bldg. A, Suite 125
Kansas City, MO 64114
Phone: 816-942-1150
Hair Package: Airs Friday
The Crown Act — Ending hair discrimination
Influencers you’ll hear from this week:
Mimi Cole: @thelovelybecoming
Jennifer Anderson: @kids.eatl.in.color
Jennifer Robinson: @thefoxxiblog
Aja James & Mallory Jansen: @its.flexy
Nicole Herbig: @theblemishqueen
Other Contacts:
Kendra Parks: @crownofglorysalonkc
Owner / Crown of Glory Salon
Lauren Pusateri: @lauren.pusateri
Advertising & Editorial Photographer
LaurenPusateri.com