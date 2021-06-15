Recipe: BuckTui BBQ shrimp salad

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A fusion of bold flavors; Executive Chef-Pitmaster Ted Liberda brings together Kansas City’s love of barbecue with the traditional Thai cooking techniques he learned from his mother.

His mother grew up in the Isaan region of Northeastern Thailand.

Currently, you can find BuckTui every Saturday at the Overland Park Farmer’s Market and soon, his own brick-and-mortar store at 7220 W 121st Street in Overland Park opening sometime this summer.

Ingredients

1/2 pound cleaned, deveined shrimp

BuckTui Heavenly Seasoning (or BBQ seasoning)

2 small heads of artisan lettuce, thick slice

1/4 cup of fresh mint leaves

1/4 cup of fresh cilantro leaves

1 whole sliced shallot

1 small sliced cucumber

Fresh Thai chili to taste

Dressing

1 tablespoon palm sugar

1 tablespoon fish sauce

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

Preparation

Preheat grill to medium In a mixing bowl, lightly season shrimp with BuckTui house “Heavenly Seasoning” and grill thoroughly over medium heat In a separate bowl, whisk together fish sauce, lime juice, palm sugar and desired Thai chilis Add dressing to shrimp and serve over artisan lettuce and cucumbers