Recipe for fast and easy freezer breakfast burritos

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As people across the nation begin to go back to work, fast and easy breakfast solutions are becoming more important. That’s why FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter is showing how to make freezer breakfast burritos.

Ingredients:

12 eggs

1 package of meat (bacon, sausage, ham)

Hashbrowns

Sauteed veggies of choice (peppers, onions, spinach, mushrooms)

Shredded cheese

Directions:

Watch the video above for how to make this recipe, or see the step-by-step guide from BudgetBytes.

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX4 newscasts. Click here to add your name to the list.