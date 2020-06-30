Recipe for fruit crostata, a festive, free-form pie

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you’re looking for a festive summer dessert to impress your friends and family, look no further. This recipe may look complicated when it’s all done, but as culinarian Lauren Lane put it, “it’s kind of embarrassing how easy it is.”

Rustic open pie with peach and raspberry (french galette)

Ingredients:

1 store-bought or homemade pie dough. (I use Pillsbury)

2 teaspoon cornstarch

1 tablespoon. finely grated lemon zest

1 teaspoon. kosher salt

1/3 cup sugar, plus more for sprinkling

1 1/2 lb. strawberries hulled, halved if large (or other fruit or berries)

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 egg beaten

1 /4 cup strawberry jam

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 375°F. Roll out the dough on a floured surface to create a 12″ circle. Roll up the dough on a rolling pin and carefully transfer to a parchment-lined rimmed baking sheet. Combine cornstarch, lemon zest, salt, and 1/3 cup sugar in a medium bowl. Toss with your hands to combine, then add strawberries and vanilla and toss to coat. Top with the berry mixture in the center of chilled dough (still on parchment on a baking sheet) and spread out evenly, leaving a 2″ border. Fold edges of the dough up and over fruit, pleating as needed, and being careful that folded edge of dough doesn’t tear (if it does, patch dough with scraps and pinch to seal). Whisk egg with a fork in a small bowl and brush all over the doughs folded edges. Sprinkle sugar evenly over dough. Place crostata in the lower third of the oven and bake until crust is deep golden brown and berries are softened and bubbling on the edges, 45–50 minutes. Let cool. Brush with melted jam to make the berries shiny and beautiful. Serve with ice cream if desired.

Notes:

How long can I store the finished crostata? In my opinion, it is best to eat this crostata fresh baked. It will last for 3 days in the refrigerator. Reheat the crostata in a 300-degree oven for 15-25 minutes until it’s warm in the center and the crust is crisp again.

Can I use cream cheese instead of ricotta? Sure! You choose your favorite cheese……maybe even goat cheese?……yummmmm

