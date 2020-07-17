Recipe for healthy zucchini nachos less than 200 calories

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s hard to beat a plate of nachos as a hearty snack (or maybe a whole meal), but those who are counting their calories may normally have to pass them up. No more.

Introducing zucchini nachos!

This healthy appetizer is quick, easy and under 200 calories. Here’s what you need:

Ingredients

1/4 cup fat-free refried beans

1/2 tsp. taco seasoning

8 oz. (about 1 medium) zucchini, sliced into 1/4-inch coins

Dash salt

2 tbsp. shredded reduced-fat Mexican-blend cheese

2 tbsp. salsa

2 tbsp. light sour cream

2 tbsp. chopped scallions

Optional topping: jalapeño slices

Instructions

The finished product.

Watch the video in this post to see how FOX4’s Karli Ritter does it, or read the step-by-step instructions on the Hungry Girl website (yes, that’s basically Karli’s nickname).

