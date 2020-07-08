Recipe for kid-approved zucchini pizza boats

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Pizza fans, rejoice! Here’s a healthy way to enjoy the flavors you love.

The worst thing about pizza is all the calories, much of which comes from the crust. However, there’s an alternative that is kid-approved: zucchinis.

Ingredients:

6 medium-sized zucchinis

1 8-ounce can of tomato sauce

1/4 cup breadcrumbs (omit for gluten free)

1/4 cup Parmesan cheese

1 tsp Italian seasoning

1 2-ounce can of sliced olives

2 cups shredded mozzarella

Directions:

Watch the video above for how to make this recipe, or see the step-by-step guide from BudgetBytes.

