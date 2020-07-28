Recipe for refreshing corn and avocado salad

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Nothing says summer like fresh corn. Mix it with some avocados and a few other ingredients, and you have a delicious and healthy alternative to the standard salad — yummy and healthy!
Ingredients:
For vinaigrette:
- 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil (Cervasi preferred)
- 1 tablespoon lime juice
- 1 small garlic clove, minced
- 1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt, to taste
- Freshly ground black pepper or chili flakes to taste
For salad:
- 1/4 medium red onion, halved lengthwise and thinly sliced crosswise or ¾ cup chopped green onion
- 3 cups raw corn kernels cut from the cob (from about 4 cobs) or leftover grilled or boiled corn
- 1/2 cup chopped fresh leafy herbs (choose from basil, dill, mint, parsley and/or cilantro)
- 2 large ripe avocados, halved, peeled, stones removed and diced
- 1 1/2 cup grape tomatoes halved, or diced whole tomatoes
- 3/4 cup crumbled feta, goat or blue cheese (optional)
- Sliced jalapeno (optional)
Instructions:
To make the vinaigrette, whisk together all vinaigrette ingredients until well combined. Season the dressing with salt and pepper to taste.
For the salad, combine all salad ingredients in a bowl and lightly toss. Whisk vinaigrette again and drizzle over salad. Garnish with a few fresh herbs (optional).
Lauren’s Tips:
- Vinaigrette can be made 1 day ahead and chilled, covered.
- The easiest way to cut the corn off the cob is by placing one end of the shucked corn in a bowl and hold the other end with you hand. With a sharp knife, carefully cut the corn in a downward motion. This will remove the kernels from the cob and conveniently, all the kernels are gathered at the bottom of the bowl!
- Mix it up…try adding cucumber, bell peppers, zucchini, and other garden vegetables. And remember to use as much or as little of each ingredient as you’d like. It’s totally customizable.
- To make it a complete meal, serve it with grilled shrimp, chicken or steak and a loaf of crusty bread. A super easy summer menu.
Get more great recipes from Lauren Lane by reading her blog or following her on Instagram.