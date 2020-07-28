Recipe for refreshing corn and avocado salad

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Nothing says summer like fresh corn. Mix it with some avocados and a few other ingredients, and you have a delicious and healthy alternative to the standard salad — yummy and healthy!

Ingredients:

For vinaigrette:

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil (Cervasi preferred)

1 tablespoon lime juice

1 small garlic clove, minced

1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt, to taste

Freshly ground black pepper or chili flakes to taste

For salad:

1/4 medium red onion, halved lengthwise and thinly sliced crosswise or ¾ cup chopped green onion

3 cups raw corn kernels cut from the cob (from about 4 cobs) or leftover grilled or boiled corn

1/2 cup chopped fresh leafy herbs (choose from basil, dill, mint, parsley and/or cilantro)

2 large ripe avocados, halved, peeled, stones removed and diced

1 1/2 cup grape tomatoes halved, or diced whole tomatoes

3/4 cup crumbled feta, goat or blue cheese (optional)

Sliced jalapeno (optional)

Instructions:

To make the vinaigrette, whisk together all vinaigrette ingredients until well combined. Season the dressing with salt and pepper to taste.

For the salad, combine all salad ingredients in a bowl and lightly toss. Whisk vinaigrette again and drizzle over salad. Garnish with a few fresh herbs (optional).

Lauren’s Tips:

Vinaigrette can be made 1 day ahead and chilled, covered.

The easiest way to cut the corn off the cob is by placing one end of the shucked corn in a bowl and hold the other end with you hand. With a sharp knife, carefully cut the corn in a downward motion. This will remove the kernels from the cob and conveniently, all the kernels are gathered at the bottom of the bowl!

Mix it up…try adding cucumber, bell peppers, zucchini, and other garden vegetables. And remember to use as much or as little of each ingredient as you’d like. It’s totally customizable.

To make it a complete meal, serve it with grilled shrimp, chicken or steak and a loaf of crusty bread. A super easy summer menu.

Get more great recipes from Lauren Lane by reading her blog or following her on Instagram.