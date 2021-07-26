Recipes: Make-ahead freezer friendly breakfast sandwich

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The start of the school year is right around the corner and Culinarian Lauren Lane shows you how to make some freezer friendly breakfast sandwiches that kids will love to have before getting ready for the school day to start.
Ingredients
- 8 eggs
- 1/4 cup of milk
- 1/2 teaspoon of salt
- 6 slices cooked and crumbled bacon or 3/4 cup diced ham, or 3/4 cup cooked sausage
- 1/2 cup of your favorite shredded cheese (optional)
- A few handfuls of spinach (optional)
- 6 English muffins
- 6 slices of cheese
- Butter
Directions
- Preheat oven to 300 degrees F. Generously oil a rimmed 1/4 sheet pan or 9×18 baking dish
- Whisk the eggs, milk, salt, bacon, shredded cheese, and spinach. Pour the egg mixture into the oiled sheet pan or baking dish.
- Bake for about 15-18 minutes, until set
- Toast and butter English muffins if desired
- Add cut egg, followed by a slice of cheese, and finally the top bun
- Wrap each sandwich individually in plastic wrap.
- Place in a large freezer-safe zip top bag and refrigerate for up to 1 week or freeze for up to 3 months
Notes
- If you want thicker eggs, add more during cooking process. This will affect baking time.
- Add avocado, hot sauce, ham slices, or tomatoes for more GREAT flavor
Reheating Instructions
- Toaster oven or regular oven: Set oven to 425 degrees F and bake for 8-10 minutes
- Microwave: Remove plastic wrap and microwave for 2-3 minutes, turning over halfway through
- If frozen, thaw overnight