Red Friday Recipes: BBQ Cauliflower Nachos

Mornings

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Ingredients:

2 TB Hy-Vee vegetable oil

1 1/2 TB Kansas City BBQ Rub

1 (2-pound head, cauliflower)

1/2 cup Kansas City Style BBQ Sauce

1 (7 oz.) bag Hy-Vee Tortilla chips

1/2 LB Hy-Vee Smooth and Cheesy Loaf, cubed

1 (10oz.) Tomatoes and Green Chilies, drained

1 cup Hy-Vee shredded cheddar cheese

1/2 cup Hy-Vee pico de gallo

1 avocado, seeded, peeled, diced

1 lime (juice only, toss with avocado to prevent browning)

1/2 cup sour cream

Steps

– Remove leaves from cauliflower, core, and cut into small flourettes

– Toss cauliflower with vegetable oil, then bbq rub

– Place on parchment paper on a sheet pan

– Bake in preheated oven at 350 degrees for 10 minutes

– Drizzle with bbq sauce and continue to bake for 10 minutes, until tender

– In a microwavable bowl combine smooth cheese, cubed and tomato/chilies. Microwave for 2-3 minutes

– On a large pan/serving tray spread out chips, pour cheese tomato mixture on chips, add cooked cauliflower, top with shredded cheddar, pico de gallo and then the avocado

Share this story

Popular

Latest

More News