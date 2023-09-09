RIVERSIDE, Mo. — After 75 years, the iconic Red X in Riverside is auctioning off a lifetime of collectibles and antiques.

Smaller items from the store were auctioned off Friday, but the big items go up for sale Saturday.

In 1948, Ed Young opened a gas station in Riverside. Over the years, the place has endured a fire and three floods. Each rebuild brought new growth.

Young was an avid collector of everything from bronze sculptures to Kansas City memorabilia.

Over the years, he purchased things like the washstand from the Olympia, the sister ship to the Titanic.

Young has a gypsy wagon, a giant iron prison cell, knights and shining armor, clown heads and nearly 10,000 bells of every shape and size.

Zeke Young said his dad started buying antiques as anniversary gifts for his wife.

“Dad started out; he got Mom an anniversary gift. He got her a bell. It just kept growing from there. He got into big bells, sleigh bells, all types of bells,” Zeke said. “We at one point had bells all over the store. It was almost a museum. Then he went to conventions and got more bells, and like I said, he became known as the dingy one.”

The auction continues Saturday at the Old Red X building in Riverside.