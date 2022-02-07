KANSAS CITY, Mo. — American workers have quit their jobs in record numbers since the pandemic started in 2020.

It’s being called The Great Resignation.

Americans are searching for jobs with better benefits or new career paths. And older Americans are leaving the jobs market permanently.

Sara Timm is the President of the National Association of Resume Writers. She has tips on how to make your resume stand out from the competition.

“You want to write your resume to the job description, so their resonating with the reader,” Kim said.

You can hear more of Kim’s tips in the above video.