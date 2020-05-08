Rock out in your living room and support local families in need by attending M80s virtual concert

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There’s a major music event happening Friday night, and you can watch it from your living room while also supporting FOX4’s Love Fund for Children.

The M80s will take over the stage at Knuckleheads and while fans cannot attend in person, they can stream the entire show live on the saloon’s Facebook page.

The show starts at 7 p.m.

The show is technically free to stream on Facebook. But those who want to give to help local families in need, can do so here.

All funds raised from this live streamed benefit concert will be donated to local children and families impacted by COVID-19.