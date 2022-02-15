OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Three decades after the first Ronald McDonald Family Room opened in Kansas City, the charity is opening a second location in the metro.

This one is a Ronald McDonald Family Room and it’s located inside Overland Park Regional Medical Center. The close location means parents staying at the room are just steps away from where their children are being treated in the hospital.

Four-families can stay at the new Family Room every night. They have access to food in the stocked refrigerator, a private bedroom to sleep and a place to grab a shower.

“While it is almost 30 years later, our mission remains the same: we want to be there for families of sick babies and children when and where they need us. We are thrilled to open 4 bedrooms at this new Ronald McDonald Family Room to serve families at OPRMC,” Tami Greenberg, CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities-KC, said.

The charity already has a Family Room at Children’s Mercy Hospital. That location is also located inside the hospital and provides seven-bedrooms.

Counting these two local facilities, Ronald McDonald House Charities has opened 266 Family Rooms across 28 regions and countries around the globe.

